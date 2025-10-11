Boston Falls to Toronto in 2nd Preseason Game | Celtics vs Raptors Postgame

The Garden Report’s Bobby Manning, Noa Dalzell and Sherrod Blakely break down the Celtics’ Preseason 107-105 loss to the Raptors. Chris Boucher & Payton Pritchard lead the way for Celtics scorers finishing tied with 19 points to lead the team. Chris Boucher had a solid performance in his return to Toronto after spending 7 seasons with the Raptors before joining the Celtics this offseason. The Celtics also saw the debut of Anfernee Simons who contributed 18 points in his Celtics debut.

Make sure to SUBSCRIBE to The Garden Report on CLNS Media!

🍎Apple: https://bit.ly/44NYVRP

✳️Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/svjft9sk

📺YouTube: https://youtube.com/@CLNSMEDIA

The Garden Report on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!