Boston gets to work teambuilding with Gallinari deal, Brogdon trade

The Boston Celtics were, by most accounts, not going to make much if any moves until the weekend got here. But whether that was a smoke screen or whether a happy accident set the Celtics team building wheels into motion, the team that represented the NBA’s Eastern Conference in the 2022 NBA Finals just got quite a bit better.

It started with the team landing long-coveted veteran wing Danilo Gallinari, and went into hyperdrive with the trade for Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics sending out a top-12 protected first-round pick, center Daniel Theis, wing Aaron Nesmith, and three rarely-played deep rotation players.

To get a feel for how Brogdon will impact a Finals squad that gave up no core players to bring on the Indiana floor general, we brought on host of the Off the Glass “Full Access Pacers” podcast, Kory Waldron.

Your usual hosts Alex Goldberg and Justin Quinn linked up with Waldron to talk all things Brogdon trade, Celtics team building, and plenty more offseason action.

