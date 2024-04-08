Boston Secures 13th Straight Home Win vs Portland | Celtics Trail Blazers Postgame

Jaylen Brown notched 26 points and surpassed 10,000 career points in the NBA, propelling the Boston Celtics to a 124-107 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night, securing their 13th consecutive home win. Following the Celtics’ game against the Trail Blazers, The Garden Report goes live with the Celtics Postgame Show. Join Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely, and John Zannis as they provide insights and analysis from Boston’s matchup against Portland.

