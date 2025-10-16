Boston win Thriller in Preseason Finale over Toronto | Celtics vs Raptors Postgame Show

The Garden Report’s Noa Dalzell, John Zannis, Bobby Manning and Jimmy Toscano break down the Celtics’ Preseason 110-108 win to the Raptors in the preseason Finale. Derrick White had a big game going off for 33 Points in the victory. Xavier Tillman came alive late finishing with 7 Points and 7 Rebounds including the game-winning shot with 0.8 seconds left. Bobby and Noa also discussed their experience taking on the Celtics coaching staff yesterday

