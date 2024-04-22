Boston’s 3s Prove Too Much for Miami in Game 1 | Celtics vs Heat Postgame

Jayson Tatum achieved his first career playoff triple-double, scoring 23 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists, propelling the Boston Celtics to a 114-94 victory over the Miami Heat in the opening game of their first-round playoff series on Sunday. Following the game, The Garden Report went live with the Celtics Postgame Show. Join Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely, and John Zannis as they provide detailed insights and analysis from Boston’s commanding win against Miami.

