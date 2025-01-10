Close Menu
Brad Marchand Blasts Media for “made up” Report about David Pastrnak Relationship

By CLNS Media
Bruins forward Brad Marchand strongly criticized WEEI’s Rich Keefe for his “made up” story suggesting that David Pastrnak doesn’t want to play alongside him. Rich Keefe of Jones & Keefe on WEEI had claimed:

“The locker room is a disaster, and David Pastrnak is at the center of that. David Pastrnak has told the team he doesn’t want to be on a line with Brad Marchand.”

After Bruins practice in Florida, Brad Marchand addressed the report, saying:

“I’m not gonna let it become something it’s not. This guy can go pound sand and go back to the closet where no one knew he was before and report on nothing because that’s what he’s going to be doing after this.”

Listen to what Brad Marchand had to say in FULL Here:

