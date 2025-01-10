Brad Marchand Blasts Media for “made up” Report about David Pastrnak Relationship

Scoops @Keefe21 :
“The locker room is a disaster, and David Pastrnak is at the center of that. David Pastrnak has told the team he doesn’t want to be on a line with Brad Marchand, and it may stem from Brad Marchand calling out Pastrnak for some of his play.”😳
Yikes. pic.twitter.com/GeZg7sw05B
— Jones & Keefe (@JonesandKeefe) January 10, 2025
After Bruins practice in Florida, Brad Marchand addressed the report, saying:
“I’m not gonna let it become something it’s not. This guy can go pound sand and go back to the closet where no one knew he was before and report on nothing because that’s what he’s going to be doing after this.”