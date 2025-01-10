Brad Marchand Blasts Media for “made up” Report about David Pastrnak Relationship

Bruins forward Brad Marchand strongly criticized WEEI’s Rich Keefe for his “made up” story suggesting that David Pastrnak doesn’t want to play alongside him. Rich Keefe of Jones & Keefe on WEEI had claimed:

“The locker room is a disaster, and David Pastrnak is at the center of that. David Pastrnak has told the team he doesn’t want to be on a line with Brad Marchand.”