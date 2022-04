Evan Marinofsky of Turner Sports is joined by Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal to discuss whether or not the Bruins should be worried about Brad Marchand. They also get into the power play, Jeremy Swayman and they have some fun comparing this year’s Bruins lineup to previous years. There were some fairly surprising takes.

