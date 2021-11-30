Brad Marchand is Bruins MVP Right Now & What is Jake DeBrusk’s Trade Value?

Evan Marinofsky of Turner Sports is joined by Marina Maher of Barstool Sports to discuss Brad Marchand carrying the Bruins to a win over the Canucks. As fun as Marchand’s performance was, Boston can’t always rely on the top line carrying the team. A bit of Marchand breaking news drops midway through recording, so Evan and Marina react to it. They also talk about Jake DeBrusk’s trade value and if he could actually get the Bruins anything significant in a deal.

4:00 – Brad Marchand is an MVP candidate

7:00 – Bruins can’t rely on Brad Marchand to carry them so much

13:00 – News breaks midway through recording

17:00 – What could Jake DeBrusk get the Bruins in a trade?

24:00 – How should Bruce Cassidy handle Erik Haula?

