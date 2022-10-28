Subscribe
Brad Marchand Returns vs Red Wings & Bruins Trade Jack Studnicka

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

BOSTON, MA — Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal recaps the Bruins 5-1 win vs the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Bruins Forward Brad Marchand returned from hip surgery in top form scoring 2 goals and totaling 3 points in his season debut.

