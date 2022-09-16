Brad Marchand’s Injury Status & The Importance of the Bruins Second Line

Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss Brad Marchand’s comments on, well, everything. They also get into the importance of Taylor Hall, Jake DeBrusk’s first comments on Bruce Cassidy’s firing since rescinding his trade request and Fabian Lysell Mania.

