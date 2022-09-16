Subscribe
Poke the Bear

Brad Marchand’s Injury Status & The Importance of the Bruins Second Line

Poke The Bear with Conor Ryan Ep. 113
CLNS Media

Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss Brad Marchand’s comments on, well, everything. They also get into the importance of Taylor Hall, Jake DeBrusk’s first comments on Bruce Cassidy’s firing since rescinding his trade request and Fabian Lysell Mania.

