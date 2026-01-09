Brad Stevens Deserves the Most Credit for Celtics Success | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast

In this episode, Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay dive into the Celtics’ recent play, including last nights loss to the Nuggets and take a long at the Celtics picture as a whole and discuss why Brad Stevens deserves a lot of credit for the teams success this season.
They also discuss the Trae Young trade and it’s impact on the Hawks and the Wizards.
0:00 – ⏰️EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️
1:09 – Thoughts on Celtics recently
2:07 – Celtics lose to Nuggets
5:09 – Thoughts on Joe Mazzulla Coaching job this year
7:13 – Brad Stevens deserves a lot of credit
13:07 – Bob really likes Hugo
13:41 – Prizepicks
15:42 – Reaction to Trae Young Trade
27:06 – Ethos
28:43 – Latest on New York Knicks
31:52 – Latest on Oklahoma City Thunder
35:20 – How good can Lakers be at full strength?
37:16 – Brooklyn Nets hot streak
38:17 – Bob needs to watch Cam Boozer
39:48 – Wrapping up
