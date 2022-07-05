Brad Stevens Has Not Made a Bad Trade Yet

After trading bench players for Malcolm Brogdon, many spectator will agree that Celtics GM Brad Stevens is crushing it this NBA offseason!

Celtics Blog and Spotrac journalist, Keith Smith joins Celtics Beat Adam Kaufman to reflect on Brad Stevens tenure as a GM after only a year in. In conclusion, they find that Brad Stevens Has Not Missed, what makes him so much different than Danny Ainge and other GMs? Can he keep it up?

Full Podcast: https://youtu.be/XVnuV-ZC6O4

Celtics fans, we know this team can stress you out. So checkout the Calm app! Go to https://calm.com/garden & support our programming by taking advantage of a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription! Calm is the only application that has PROVEN results in assisting people with meditation, relaxation and anxiety relief.

Celtics Beat is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!