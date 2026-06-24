Brad Stevens talks Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors + Celtics Select Chris Cenac Jr. | You Got Boston

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell reacts to Brad Stevens’ press conference regarding Jaylen Brown, whether Brown returning to Boston seems more or less likely, and what to make of all the trade rumors. Plus, some initial thoughts on the Celtics drafting Chris Cenac Jr. with the 27th overall pick.

0:00 – Welcome in!

1:10 – Brad Stevens talks Jaylen Brown trade rumors

5:30 – Will Celtics trade Jaylen Brown this offseason?

11:01 – Prizepicks

12:20 – Celtics select Chris Cenac Jr. with 27th pick in NBA Draft

16:42 – Wrapping up

You Got Boston on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!