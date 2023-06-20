Bradley Beal Trade and NBA Draft Guide

Join hosts Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay on the latest episode of their podcast as they dive into the aftermath of the blockbuster trade that shook the NBA landscape—Bradley Beal being traded to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Chris Paul. The trio provides their immediate reactions, offering insightful analysis and delving into the potential implications for both teams involved.

In addition to dissecting the Beal trade, Bob, Jeff, and Gary keep their fingers on the pulse of the latest basketball news, turning their attention to the highly anticipated NBA Draft scheduled for Thursday night. With the Boston Celtics currently holding the 35th pick, the guys engage in a thought-provoking discussion about the team’s draft strategy. Will the Celtics make a move to trade up or opt to stay put? The podcast hosts examine the possibilities and speculate on potential draft choices that could shape the Celtics’ future.

0:00 Introduction

1:00 Bradley Beal Trade Reactions

5:00 Will There Be a Chris Paul-Clippers Reunion?

7:00 Is Bradley Beal’s Best Chance to Win a Ring is in Phoenix?

13:00 Can Jaylen Brown Be a More Complete Player This Season?

17:00 NBA Draft Talk/Lottery Picks

27:00 Who Could the Celtics Take at the 35th Pick?

30:00 Reactions/Thoughts on the Bob Huggins Situation

38:00 Outro

