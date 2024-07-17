Close Menu
Brandon Aiyuk trade request and Patriots defensive training camp preview

Get ready for an in-depth look at the latest NFL news and the Patriots’ defensive training camp preview in this episode of Patriots Beat. The episode delves into the Brandon Aiyuk trade request, shedding light on the unlikelihood of a move due to the 49ers’ ambitions and contract control. Later in the show they discuss key players on the defensive line, linebacker, cornerback, and safety positions, offering a comprehensive preview of the Patriots’ defensive outlook ahead of next weeks’ Patriots training camp.

0:00 – Patriots training camp

5:00 – Brandon Aiyuk to Pats

9:56 – Evaluating potential trade

12:19 – Update on Kayshon Boutte situation

19:38 – Training camp preview

24:08 – Impact of Bill Belichick’s absence

28:34 – MLB ticket deals

30:13 – Judon and Godchaux contracts

37:57 – Defensive line standout

43:02 – Competitive cornerback room

47:26 – Stephon Gilmore’s hope

49:23 – Safety room evaluation

51:46 – Marte Mapu’s role

56:29 – KJ Osborn Camp

1:00:02 – Coaches’ focus and player evaluation

