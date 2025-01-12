Close Menu
Brandon Jennings’ Comments on Jayson Tatum Reek of Resentment

Gary Washburn joins Adam Kaufman and Evan Valenti to discuss the latest Celtics news
CLNS Media

Gary Washburn is a National NBA Writer for The Boston Globe. Gary joins the program to discuss the Celtics lack-of-focus in the fourth quarter, why they cannot skip any steps this year, and why Brandon Jennings’ comments are part of a bigger NBA problem.

