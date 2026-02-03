Breakdown: Celtics Trade Anfernee Simons to Bulls for Nikola Vucevic

The Celtics traded Anfernee Simons and one of their two second-rounders from this upcoming draft, currently No. 32 overall from the Pelicans, to the Bulls in exchange for Nikola Vučević and a 2027 Nuggets second-rounder. The deal followed weeks of reported negotiations by HoopsHype where the Bulls wanted a first round pick from Boston. The Celtics received significant salary and luxury tax savings in the deal as well, Vučević making $21.5 million in the final season of his contract compared to Simons’ $27.7 million.

Boston, who began the day over $12 million above the luxury tax line, now sits only $5.9 million over the tax threshold and would pay $17.7 million instead of $39.5 million as they would’ve previously. They also have the ability to further shave salary and tax hits near the bottom of the roster. Boston scratched Chris Boucher for personal reasons ahead of Tuesday’s game in Dallas, potentially signaling a deal to send the veteran, who’s reportedly drawn some interest, elsewhere for additional relief.

Doing so came at an on-court cost for the Celtics, who potentially await Jayson Tatum’s return later this season and needed front court depth, but face a similarly difficult defensive acclimation with Vučević that they spent six months working through with Simons. Recently, Simons emerged as a rotation mainstay and more closely resembled the Portland version of himself, scoring 27 points on 10-for-18 shooting on Sunday in what became his final game with the Celtics. He averaged 14.2 points per game and shot 39.5% from three with Boston in 49 games. Boston now only has Derrick White and Payton Pritchard in the back court.

The Celtics still have roughly two days to navigate the trade and buyout market, where they can now sign anyone since they dove below the first apron line with the Simons trade. Vučević drew interest from the Celtics in 2021, where they ultimately traded for his teammate Evan Fournier while Chicago traded multiple firsts to land the flawed star who rode ups-and-downs through mediocre Bulls seasons. Despite his limitations, Vučević still plays as balanced of a physical and skilled blend of offensive basketball as you’ll find in the league. He’s currently averaging 16.9 PPG, 9.0 RPG and 3.8 APG on 50.5% shooting (37.6% 3PT) and hits his free throws (83.8% FT).

It’s possible he doesn’t join the Celtics until Friday for their home game against the Heat after the deadline. Boston reportedly used the Kristaps Porziņģis trade exception to absorb Vučević’s salary. That creates a $27.7 million exception that the Celtics can carry into 2027. Vučević will compete with starter Neemias Queta and depth big Luka Garza, who have thrived this season, though Vučević told The Athletic this season that he’s willing to come off the bench at this stage of his career and is looking to win.

Simons sacrificed enormously to fit in on the Celtics compared to the role he played in Portland. He also expressed a desire to win and fit in, and understood the trade rumors that have surrounded him his entire career. He’ll return to TD Garden for the first time next Wednesday when the Bulls visit the Celtics on Feb. 11.

“I do understand that my role eventually could, maybe next season, might change. I might into a smaller role on a team. Come off the bench, things like that. I’m fine with that. I understand that’s part of most people’s career,” Vučević said. “If they decide to go with a different type of big man, because maybe they think it fits better with some of the stuff they want to do, then that’s all normal, that’s their decision. Their job is to build their best team … I know some of the limitations I have. I’m aware of them.”