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BREAKING: A.J. Brown Traded to Patriots | Patriots Daily

Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick go live for Patriots Daily and discuss the latest on the A.J. Brown trade to the Patriots.
CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick go LIVE for Patriots Daily and discuss the latest on a potential A.J. Brown trade to the Patriots. With it being June 1st Brown’s contract if he is traded would now create cap space for the Eagles making it more enticing for them to move on from the star Wide Receiver, and with Brown’s former coach in his time with the Titans now in his second year with the Patriots a possible reunion has been heavily rumored. Will Patriots pull off a potential deal for the WR?

00:00 AJ Brown Watch
17:11 INSTANT REACTION: A.J. Brown traded!
44:45 Julian Hill placed on IR
56:20 OG Member Courtney joins the show!
1:00:00 How Can Patriots WIN the trade? Win Super Bowl?

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