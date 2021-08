In somewhat of a surprise move the Patriots released veteran Cam Newton on Tuesday, paving the way for rookie Mac Jones to start at QB.

Newton ran mostly with the 1s throughout training camp and started all 3 Patriots’ preseason games.

Jones – who was drafted 15h overall in April’s NFL draft finished the exhibition season 36 of 52 for 388 yards and a TD.

