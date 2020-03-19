BREAKING: Celtics Guard Marcus Smart Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart announced this evening that he has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart announced this evening that he has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Smart said in his twitter post that he is “fine” and does “not feel any of the symptoms.”

He also urged others to keep up with social distancing and stay away from large groups of people.

Marcus Smart announces he tested positive for the coronavirus: "I don't feel any of the symptoms, but I can't stress enough practicing social distancing" (via @smart_MS3)pic.twitter.com/ctTyHdfSm9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 19, 2020

The Celtics were one of 5 teams to have faced off against Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz prior to Gobert testing positive. His teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive as have 4 members of the Brooklyn Nets including Kevin Durant.

Earlier the Celtics released announcing that a player had tested positive but did not reveal who.

The statement read..

The Boston Celtics learned today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. Testing was initiated because of exposure to a known positive case.

The Celtics player, who is not exhibiting symptoms, has been in isolation for several days and will continue to do so while being monitored by team medical staff. The team is awaiting further testing results and will communicate them as appropriate. Taking steps to maintain the health and safety of everyone in our organization and across the NBA remains our top priority, and we will continue to work closely with health officials and the league in addressing this situation.