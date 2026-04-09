Breaking Down Best Tight Ends & Safety Prospects for Patriots | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick are joined by Bleacher Report’s Daniel Harms to break down both the tight end and safety position ahead of the 2026 NFL draft, looking for potential Patriots fits.

0:00 – Welcome in Daniel Harms!

3:48 – Thoughts on Patriots moves this offseason

6:20 – Thoughts on Hunter Henry performance last season

8:44 – How deep is this tight end class?

10:43 – How deep is this Safety class

13:46 – Prizepicks

15:16 – Tight End Deep Dive With Daniel Harms

16:10 – Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

22:10 – Dae’Quan Wright, TE, Ole Miss

25:42 – Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

30:25 – Rocket Money

31:50 – Safety Deep Dive With Daniel Harms

32:20 – Dillon Thieneman, Safety, Oregon

35:31 – Louis Moore, Safety, Indiana

38:40 – Jakobe Thomas, Safety, Miami

40:22 – Jalen Stroman, Safety, Notre Dame

41:26 – Bud Clark, Safety, TCU

42:26 – Lorenzo Styles Jr., DB, Ohio State

43:50 – Treydan Stukes, DB, Arizona

45:19 – Jadon Canady, DB, Oregon

45:31 – Thaddeus Dixon, DB, North Carolina

46:10 – Ideal Mid to Late Round CB for Patriots

47:02 – Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

47:30 – Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

49:02 – Wrapping up!

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