Breaking Down Best Tight Ends & Safety Prospects for Patriots | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick are joined by Bleacher Report’s Daniel Harms to break down both the tight end and safety position ahead of the 2026 NFL draft, looking for potential Patriots fits.
0:00 – Welcome in Daniel Harms!
3:48 – Thoughts on Patriots moves this offseason
6:20 – Thoughts on Hunter Henry performance last season
8:44 – How deep is this tight end class?
10:43 – How deep is this Safety class
13:46 – Prizepicks
15:16 – Tight End Deep Dive With Daniel Harms
16:10 – Sam Roush, TE, Stanford
22:10 – Dae’Quan Wright, TE, Ole Miss
25:42 – Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
30:25 – Rocket Money
31:50 – Safety Deep Dive With Daniel Harms
32:20 – Dillon Thieneman, Safety, Oregon
35:31 – Louis Moore, Safety, Indiana
38:40 – Jakobe Thomas, Safety, Miami
40:22 – Jalen Stroman, Safety, Notre Dame
41:26 – Bud Clark, Safety, TCU
42:26 – Lorenzo Styles Jr., DB, Ohio State
43:50 – Treydan Stukes, DB, Arizona
45:19 – Jadon Canady, DB, Oregon
45:31 – Thaddeus Dixon, DB, North Carolina
46:10 – Ideal Mid to Late Round CB for Patriots
47:02 – Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas
47:30 – Tacario Davis, CB, Washington
49:02 – Wrapping up!
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