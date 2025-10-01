Close Menu
Breaking Down Bruins Camp Battles | Pucks with Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guests Mick Colageo and the Boston Herald’s Steve Conroy discuss Bruins training camp and what the roster is shaping up to be.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
01:26 Takeaways from Bruins preseason so far following 3-2 loss to Flyers
04:18 Casey Mittelstadt is struggling
09:50 Pastrnak, Lindholm, and Swayman play their first games in preseason
17:19 Thoughts on Bruins’ tactics
21:03 Where should Michael Eyssimont be in the lineup?
31:30 How important was the 5-4 win over the Rangers?
34:55 Who’s stock has risen or dropped so far in preseason?
43:05 Should cleaning up the defensive zone be a priority?
48:11 Has this preseason changed your prediction for this season?
51:42 Thanks for watching!

