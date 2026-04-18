Breaking Down Celtics Path to the Finals | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast

On this episode, Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay dive into a full NBA playoff preview. They discuss the Celtics’ first-round matchup vs the 76ers, Boston’s potential path to the finals, and the biggest challengers in both conferences, breaking down each first-round matchup.

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