Breaking Down Day 1 of Patriots OTAs | Pats Chat

It’s a busy day in the land of the Patriots, as OTAs began in Foxboro. Doug Kyed and Michael Hurley break down everything that took place on and off the field, from Mike Vrabel’s and Drake Maye’s press conferences, to the notable absence of Christian Gonzalez, to the work of some rookies in practice.

Plus, suddenly there’s a snag in the expected A.J. Brown trade? And Doug goes deep on his article about Will Campbell’s potential future as a tackle or a guard.

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