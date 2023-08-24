Breaking Down Patriots Final Training Camp Practice w/ Andrew Callahan

On the latest episode of the ‘Patriots Daily Podcast’, Taylor Kyles welcomes The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan to recap New England’s final training camp practice that open to the media.

This episode of the Patriots Daily Podcast is brought to you by:

FanFanduel Sportsbook is the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Visit FanDuel.com/BOSTON and start earning BONUS BETS with America’s #1 Sportsbook! Because right now, when you bet on a Super Bowl Winner, you can GET BONUS BETS EVERY TIME THEY WIN IN THE REGULAR SEASON!

21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.