Breaking Down the Bruins’ First Two Preseason Games | Pucks With Haggs

Updated:1 Min Read

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest Mick Colageo break down the first two B’s preseason games, a loss to the Capitals and a comeback 5-4 win over the Rangers at MSG.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
01:44 Boston Sports Museum’s ‘The Tradition’ will take place on November 18th at TD Garden
03:51 Reaction to 5-4 win vs Rangers
27:43 PrizePicks
28:47 Gametime
30:10 Subscribe to Bruins Rinkside!
30:44 Joe’s injury😂
33:02 Reaction to 5-2 loss vs Captials
45:54 Thoughts on Marco Sturm’s approach
49:47 Thanks for watching!

Pucks with Haggs is Powered by

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!

