Breaking Down the Bruins’ First Two Preseason Games | Pucks With Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest Mick Colageo break down the first two B’s preseason games, a loss to the Capitals and a comeback 5-4 win over the Rangers at MSG.
01:44 Boston Sports Museum’s ‘The Tradition’ will take place on November 18th at TD Garden
03:51 Reaction to 5-4 win vs Rangers
33:02 Reaction to 5-2 loss vs Captials
45:54 Thoughts on Marco Sturm’s approach
