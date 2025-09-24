Breaking Down the Bruins’ First Two Preseason Games | Pucks With Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest Mick Colageo break down the first two B’s preseason games, a loss to the Capitals and a comeback 5-4 win over the Rangers at MSG.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

01:44 Boston Sports Museum’s ‘The Tradition’ will take place on November 18th at TD Garden

03:51 Reaction to 5-4 win vs Rangers

27:43 PrizePicks

28:47 Gametime

30:10 Subscribe to Bruins Rinkside!

30:44 Joe’s injury😂

33:02 Reaction to 5-2 loss vs Captials

45:54 Thoughts on Marco Sturm’s approach

49:47 Thanks for watching!

Pucks with Haggs is Powered by

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!