Breaking down the Celtics’ season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at TD Garden as the Celtics seek to start their long journey (hopefully) back to the NBA Finals.

Long before that may happen, however, they will need to play each of the 82 games on the schedule, starting with the new and improved Sixers roster that has added players like PJ Tucker, Anthony Melton, Montrezl Harrell, and Danuel House to a leading Most Valuable Player candidate Joel Embiid, a healthy, in-shape James Harden, and a rising young star in Tyrese Maxey.

Will a Celtics roster missing Robert Williams III and just returning Luke Kornet from a sprained ankle be ready to take on Philly’s frontcourt? Will Boston’s new additions be enough to counter a healthy Harden and Maxey alongside Embiid?

To get a read on the Sixers ahead of the season opener, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast linked up with Sixers Wire editor Ky Carlin to talk about the two teams’ start to the 2022-23 season.