Breaking Down the Firing of Bruce Cassidy

Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of Turner Sports discuss the recent news of Bruce Cassidy being fired. It still doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. The guys also try and figure out what happened in the three weeks between when Sweeney told Cassidy he was safe and when he fired him. Plus, what’s the future of David Pastrnak?

2:00 – Bruce Cassidy was blindsided

6:30 – The Bruins are a dysfunctional organization

11:00 – What happened in those 3 weeks?

18:00 – Could Cassidy have been better with young guys?

25:00 – What are the Bruins going to do this offseason?

29:00 – The future of David Pastrnak