Breaking down the Patriots after a week

In this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles, Greg welcomes back BSJ’s Mike Giardi to discuss the second week of Patriots training camp. From the newest recruits to the Quarterbacks, and right through to the coaching staff, Greg and Mike leave no stone unturned!

