CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick are joined by Lindsay Rhodes and Sam Bruchhaus of Sumer Sports to recap the 2026 NFL combine, identifying the Patriots’ top positions of need that New England’s front office should target in the 2026 NFL draft.

0:00 – Welcome in Guests!

2:01 – Evaluating 2026 NFL Draft Class

7:04 – Position Value in NFL Draft

12:30 – Patriots Offensive Line Draft Targets

25:15 – Looking at WRs and TEs in this Draft Class

28:31 – Why Patriots should target Pass Catcher in 1st Round

39:05 – WRs Patriots should target in Draft

40:30 – WR Skyler Bell, UConn

46:12 – Patriots Edge Rusher to target

49:12 – Edge Zion Young, Missouri

51:16 – More Edge Rusher Patriots should Target

1:01:26 – Wrapping up!

