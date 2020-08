The Celtics announced that Gordon Hayward would miss at least 4 weeks with a grade 3 ankle sprain.

Bad news for the Boston Celtics who announced today that forward Gordon Hayward is expected to miss approximately four weeks after suffering an ankle injury in Game 1 of the team’s first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to the team, Hayward suffered a Grade 3 sprain of his right ankle.

“I feel for him more than anything else,” coach Brad Stevens said Tuesday afternoon. “It’s our job to make up for all the great things he does by committee.”