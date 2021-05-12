BREAKING: Here’s the Full Patriots Schedule for the 2021 Season

The Patriots will welcome back Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 4.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s schedule release, CLNS Media has obtained the Patriots’ 2021 schedule in its entirety.

#Patriots schedule: 1: vs MIA (4:25)

2: @ NYJ (1)

3: vs NO (1)

4: vs TB (SNF)

5: @ HOU (1)

6: vs DAL (4:25)

7: vs NYJ (1)

8: @ LAC (4:05)

9: @ CAR (1)

10: vs CLE (1)

11: @ ATL (TNF)

12: vs TEN (1)

13: @ BUF (MNF)

14: BYE

15: @ IND

16: vs BUF (1)

17: vs JAX (1)

18: @ MIA (1) — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) May 12, 2021

The Patriots will open the season against the Miami Dolphins at home, but the headliner of their 2021 slate is the return of Tom Brady as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which will take place in Week 4 (Oct. 3) on Sunday Night Football.

New England will also have a late bye week this year, with that taking place in Week 14, and will play nine home games in the first year of the 17-game, 18-week schedule.

Other intriguing matchups include a potential return for quarterback Cam Newton to Carolina (Week 9) and a primetime showdown with the reigning AFC East champion Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football (Week 16).

