NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter were among five people killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Friday. Bryant was 41 years old.

Bryant and his 13 year old daughter Gianna Bryant were on their way to a basketball game when the helicopter went down. Another parent, player and the pilot were also killed.

There were no survivors. An investigation is ongoing.

Bryant won five NBA titles, one coming against the Boston Celtics in 2010. Bryant is 4th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 33,643 point. He won two NBA Finals MVP awards and one NBA regular-season MVP in 2008.

The Celtics issued the following statement reacting to Bryant’s passing.

“There are no words that can convey the heartbreak the entire Celtics organization feels in the wake of the terrible loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. Kobe was one of the greatest talents and competitors to ever play basketball, and his love of the sport inspired countless fans and players around the world. Our fans were fortunate to watch him as he contributed many memorable chapters to the Celtics-Lakers rivalry, which he treasured. We extend our deepest condolences to Kobe’s family, fans, and the entire Lakers organization, as well as all of the victims and families affected by this horrible tragedy.”