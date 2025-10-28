Breaking: Marcus Jones Signed to Three-Year Extension

The Patriots have agreed to terms with Marcus Jones on a three-year extension, as first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The 27-year-old and first-year captain was set to become a free agent this offseason.

The #Patriots have agreed to terms with standout CB and All-Pro punt returner Marcus Jones, per me and @TomPelissero, with Jones getting three new years. A big-time reward for the homegrown star. pic.twitter.com/Wpht72ZD3Y — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2025

Jones is in the midst of a career year as a cog in one of the league’s best defenses. The 5’8″, 188-lber falls short of head Mike Vrabel’s typical size threshold for slot corners, but he more than makes up for it with intelligence, tenacity, consistency, and explosiveness. He’s also been available after missing time in his first two seasons.

Jones has allowed the league’s lowest passer rating when aligned in the slot (53.8), per PFF, showing competitiveness at the catch-point reminiscent of former teammate Jonathan Jones.

Coverage highlights include Jones picking off Josh Allen in the red zone, elevating to break up a Keon Coleman fade, and working through traffic to prevent a Chris Olave score in New Orleans.

Jones has also been an impactful tackler, ranking in the top five among corners in coverage stops and run stops (7, 4th), respectively. His impact near the line of scrimmage jumps out on game days, and his role against heavier groupings has increased due to injuries at safety.

Jones is also PFF’s highest-graded punt returner (91.3) and leads the league in return average (21.6). His best performance came in Week 4 against the Panthers, where he followed up an 87-yard score with returns of 61 and 19 yards.

MARCUS JONES 88-YARD PUNT RETURN TO THE CRIB CARvsNE on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/bjgaOBHIvT — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2025

Jones may not earn Pro Bowl nods at cornerback because he draws fewer marquee matchups, but the tape shows he’s more than deserving of recognition. Whether or not he receives those accolades, the Patriots have shown they value him as a team leader and playmaker.