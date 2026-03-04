BREAKING: Patriots to Release WR Stefon Diggs | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick go LIVE to react to the news that the Patriots will be releasing WR Stefon Diggs at the start of the new league year next week. The guys discuss the impact on the Wide Receiver room and if this means New England will prioritize the position in free agency or the draft.

0:00 – Intro

1:00 – Stefon Diggs set to be released by Patriots.

8:00 – Alec Pierce time

16:18 – Should Patriots target DJ Moore?

21:05 – AJ Brown discussion

