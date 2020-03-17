Tom Brady posts message to fans announcing he is leaving New England Patriots.

Tom Brady shocked the football world Tuesday morning when he announced on his twitter that he will not be returning to the New England Patriots.

Brady said that his “football journey will take place elsewhere.”

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

Brady’s next destination is not known but he has reportedly received strong interest from the Tamp Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Brady finishes his Patriots’ career with six Super Bowl wins, four Super Bowl MVPs and three NFL MVPs.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft went on ESPN this morning ot talk about Brady’s departure.

“Tommy initiated contact last night & came over. We had a positive, respectful discussion. It’s not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do what is in his best personal interest. After 20 years with us, he has earned that right. I love him like a son”

