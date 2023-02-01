BREAKING: Tom Brady Announces Retirement “For Good”

Exactly a year to the date after he announced his retirement last offseason, former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has once again decided to call it a career.

In a video posted to social media on Wednesday morning, Brady announced the following:

“Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first so, it won’t be long-winded. I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. I really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever, there’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”

Brady played 23 seasons in the NFL, winning seven Super Bowls, ten conference championships, and three league MVP awards in the process. He is, without a doubt, the greatest football player in history. He always said that he wanted to play through his age 45 season – and he did exactly that.

There was speculation that the GOAT could end up playing alongside Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas, in his hometown of San Francisco, or even come back to New England for a “Last Dance”.

In the end, though, Brady decided to hang them up. Thanks to you, Tom, for leaving the game of football so much better than the way you found it.

