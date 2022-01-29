BREAKING: Tom Brady Retires

Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback who ever lived, has retired from the NFL after 22 seasons and a record 7 Super Bowl titles. The news was first reported by ESPN.

Sources tell ESPN said that Brady’s decision to retire is based on family and the likelihood that his current team, the Tampa Bay Bucs will undergo significant roster turnover in the coming season,

Rumors that Brady could retire started springing up late in the season and reached a fever pitch earlier this week when Brady was vague about his future during an episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast.

“I think as I’ve gotten older, I think the best part is, is football is extremely important in my life, and it means a lot to me, and I care a lot about what we’re trying to accomplish as a team and I care a lot about my teammates,” Brady said. “The biggest difference now that I’m older is I have kids now, too, you know, and I care about them a lot as well. They’ve been my biggest supporters. My wife is my biggest supporter. It pains her to see me get hit out there. And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.

“I’m gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, ’cause they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do. I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want. It’s what we want as a family. And I’m gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”

Brady has won seven Super Bowl rings, six with the Patriots, one time with the Buccaneers — with a record five Super Bowl MVP awards. He owns a 243-73 record during the regular season and a 35-12 record in the postseason. He spent his first 20 seasons in New England establishing not one but two Patriots dynasties. He retires as the NFL leader in passing attempts, completions, yards, and touchdowns, along with a 3 NFL MVP awards and 15 Pro Bowl selections.