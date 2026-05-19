Breakout Candidates for Patriots this Season | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick take a look at 5 potential breakout candidates for Patriots this season. Three of the five players on this list are Patriots players entering their first seasons with the organization that they added this offseason in Free Agency in EDGE Dremont Jones, OG Alijah Vera-Tucker and FB Reggie Gillliam. The other two players on this list are players Taylor expects in a big year from in DT Cory Durden and RB Rhamondre Stevenson who Taylor thinks could be in for a career year!

0:00 – Potential breakout candidates for Patriots this season

0:58 – Dremont Jones, EDGE

3:32 – Cory Durden, DT

6:58 – Prizepicks

8:02 – Rocket Money

9:16 – Rhamondre Stevenson, RB

13:20 – Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG

15:46 – Reggie Gilliam, FB

19:21 – Honorable Mention: Romeo Doubs, WR

22:36 – Wrapping up!

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