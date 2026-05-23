Breakout Season Coming for Patriots DT Cory Durden? | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick take a look at 5 potential breakout candidates for Patriots this season. One of those players on the list is Defensive Tackle Cory Durden who enters his second season with the team. With the departure of Khyris Tonga this offseason both Kyles & Kadlick believe this could be a chance for the backup Defensive Tackle to step up.

Kyles on the possibility of a breakout season for Durden: “If he elevates from being quality rotational player to maybe someone you can see as a quality starter…long term, maybe Corey Durden can be the guy that’s on the field next to Milton Williams for the foreseeable future.”

Kadlick also added what he thinks a successful season looks like for Durden:

“I think a breakout for Durden is becoming a household name, because he was efficient, he was solid last season…If he continues to do that this season, he could certainly be considered that breakout candidate.”

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/xpNescuyOPM

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