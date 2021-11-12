Browns Could Be Without DE Myles Garrett & Nick Chubb vs Patriots

Browns DE Myles Garrett (foot) & C JC Tretter (Knee) did not participate in Thursday’s practice while RBs Nick Chubb & Demetric Felton remain on the COVID-19 list. Cleveland could vert well be without two of their superstars on Sunday.

The Patriots listed 13 players on the practice injury report on Thursday ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the Cleveland Browns. DE Chase Winovich and RT Trent Brown were at practice Thursday after recently returning from IT

LB Jamie Collins (Ankle), WR/PR Gunner Olszewski (Concussion), RB Damien Harris (Concussion) & RB Rhamondre Stevenson (Concussion) all did not practice for the second straight day.

On the Browns end DE Myles Garrett (foot) & C JC Tretter (Knee) did not participate while RBs Nick Chubb & Demetric Felton remain on the COVID-19 list.

The Odell Beckham Jr. Sweepstakes finally came to an end Thursday afternoon as he agreed to a 1-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

The full injury report on Thursday included:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Jamie Collins, Ankle

RB Damien Harris, Concussion

WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Concussion LIMITED AVAILABILITY

P Jake Bailey, Right Knee

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

WR N’Keal Harry, Knee

LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

CB Jalen Mills, Thigh

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.