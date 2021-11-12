Browns Could Be Without DE Myles Garrett & Nick Chubb vs Patriots

Browns DE Myles Garrett (foot) & C JC Tretter (Knee) did not participate in Thursday’s practice while RBs Nick Chubb & Demetric Felton remain on the COVID-19 list. Cleveland could vert well be without two of their superstars on Sunday.
The Patriots listed 13 players on the practice injury report on Thursday ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the Cleveland Browns. DE Chase Winovich and RT Trent Brown were at practice Thursday after recently returning from IT
LB Jamie Collins (Ankle), WR/PR Gunner Olszewski (Concussion), RB Damien Harris (Concussion) & RB Rhamondre Stevenson (Concussion) all did not practice for the second straight day.
The Odell Beckham Jr. Sweepstakes finally came to an end Thursday afternoon as he agreed to a 1-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.
The full injury report on Thursday included:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Jamie Collins, Ankle
RB Damien Harris, Concussion
WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Concussion
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
WR N’Keal Harry, Knee
LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
CB Jalen Mills, Thigh
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
CLEVELAND BROWNS (5-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DE Myles Garrett, Foot
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Not Injury Related – Personal
DE Takkarist McKinley, Groin
C JC Tretter, Knee
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
TE Harrison Bryant, Thigh
DE Jadeveon Clowney, Ankle / Knee
DT Malik Jackson, Ankle
WR Jarvis Landry, Knee
CB Greedy Williams, Shoulder
FULL AVAILABILITY
QB Baker Mayfield, Left Shoulder / Foot
