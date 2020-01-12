Looks like Josh McDaniels is going to be staying with the New England Patriots as Browns look elsewhere to fill head coaching vacancy.

Looks like Josh McDaniels is going to be staying with the New England Patriots, for now.

The Browns passed on McDaniels (who interviewed for the job on Friday) in favor of Minnesota offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as reported by Mary Kay-Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Sefanski will 18th full-time coach in franchise history. His Vikings were eliminated from the Postseason on Saturday in a 27-10 loss to the 49ers.

Stefanski was runner-up for the job last season. He lost out to Freddie Kitchens who was fired after just one season.

McDaniels – an Ohio native – interviewed with the Browns for 7 hours on Friday. He has interviews with the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants canceled earlier in the week.

McDaniels has been New England’s offensive coordinator for each of the last eight seasons and 12 of the last 15.