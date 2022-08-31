Subscribe
Bruce Cassidy Sounds Off On Firing & Bruins Prospects Ranked Low

Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media and Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal discuss BSJ’s exclusive interview with Bruce Cassidy in Las Vegas. The guys dive into Cassidy’s answers and decipher how he really feels since his firing from the Bruins. They also get into The Athletic’s recent rankings of prospects under the age of 23.

