Bruce Cassidy Talk & When Does Jeremy Swayman get Done?

Evan Marinofsky and Joe Haggerty discuss a variety of Bruins preseason topics, including Jonathan Marchessault’s comments on Bruce Cassidy. Could the Bruins have won more with Cassidy? Their conversation then turns to rookies to watch in training camp and when the Jeremy Swayman contract could get done.

