Reacting to Bruins Signing Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov

The Boston Bruins have been busy for the start of NHL free agency, as General Manager Don Sweeney looks to add depth to his roster.

The Bruins reached the second round of the NHL playoffs this offseason for the first time since the 2020-2021 season. Boston had been eliminated from the first round the previous two seasons.

Despite being second in the Atlantic Division and just one point behind the Stanley Cup Champions, the Florida Panthers during the regular season, the Bruins have a lot of work to do this offseason to get over the hump.

Day 1 of Bruins free agency was already off to a hot start. Boston signed some pivotal players such as center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov from the Vancouver Canucks.

“One thing lead to another and all of a sudden the Bruins have a 6’6 Russian and a new top six center,” said Conor Ryan on the latest episode of the Bruins Beat Podcast.

The Bruins have already elevated their roster early into free agency in hopes of getting back to the Stanley Cup.

