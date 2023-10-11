Are the 2023-24 Bruins headed for contention … or a bridge year? Conor Ryan of Boston.com and Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub discuss whether or not the 2023-24 Bruins headed for contention. If no, is this season a bridge year? Find out what Conor and Ty have to say!

