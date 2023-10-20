Could the Bruins Make an Early Trade? | Poke the Bear w/ Conor Ryan

Matt Poitras impresses & reacting to Bruins All-Centennial Team

Conor Ryan of Boston.com rides solo for this one! With the Bruins playing only one game in five days, Conor is here to discuss the team’s performance so far and what we can expect moving forward. He also answers some user-submitted questions in Poke the Bear’s first mailbag segment of the season.

Timeline:

01:01 Bruins’ schedule favors them as team transitions.

04:12 JVR boosts power play with excellent skills.

13:45 Montgomery likes Poitras; good skater, effective forechecker. Bruins want to test him in top six.

17:32 Can Ryan Nugent-Hopkins solidify the Bruins’ power play?

21:00 Unclear contract status, potential value to Bruins.

Conor Ryan

Reporter for Boston.com

