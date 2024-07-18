What can the Bruins Expect from Nikita Zadorov?

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan take a closer look at what the Bruins will get from Nikita Zadorov.

Originally drafted in the first round of the 2013 NHL draft with the 16th overall pick by the Buffalo Sabres, Zadorov is a 6-5 defensemen that is extremely athletic.

How much will his size and physicality impact the Bruins’ team identity, and is it enough to match the teams that have overpowered them in the past?

Plus, Evan can’t help but mention who Nikita Zadorov reminds him of, despite Zadorov’s insistence on not being compared to this Bruins’ legend.

“I don’t know if the Bruins did this by design, I doubt that they did, but they sort of got, you know Bergeron and Chara were pillars of those really good teams from the late 2000s through 2010…It sort of seems like they’re almost getting like lesser versions…, said Evan Marinofsky on the latest episode of the Bruins Beat podcast.

All that, and much more on the latest episode of the Bruins Beat podcast!

Topics:

– Conor got married!

– What should the expectations of Zadorov be?

– How does he help them in the playoffs?

– Who Lindholm and Zadorov remind Evan of…

