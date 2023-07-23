Bruins 4C Candidates, Arbitration Hearings & Potential Cap Casualties

Welcome to another episode of Pucks with Haggs, where Joe Haggerty is joined by Evan Marinofsky of the New England Hockey Journal dive deep into the world of the Boston Bruins. This episode unpacks the impact of Tomas Nosek’s departure and explores who might fill the 4th line Center role. We also discuss the upcoming arbirtation hearings for Trent Frederic and Jeremy Swayman. The conversation then pivots to the potential comeback of Patrice Bergeron and the ensuing cap considerations. Lastly, we discuss Jake DeBrusk’s future and whether Mason Lohrei will see time in the NHL this season.



⏱️ EPISODE TIMELINE ⏱️

0:00 Evan Marinofsky joins Haggs!

8:50 Bruins news ???

9:35 Tomas Nosek gone; Who will replace him as 4th line C?

18:25 It’s now or never for Marc McLaughlin

22:00 Fourth-Line Center Candidates

23:38 Upcoming contracts for Trent Frederic and Jeremy Swayman

27:50 What happens if Patrice Bergeron comes back?

30:48 If Bergy comes back the Bruins will have to clear cap space

32:00 Cap casualties

34:10 Will they trade DeBrusk?

37:00 Will Mason Lohrei play this year? Adding size on defense

