Bruins add Tyler Bertuzzi, Lose Taylor Hall & Nick Foligno

The Bruins keep adding pieces to their already loaded roster but the losses are starting to pile us as well.

The Bruins announced Thursday morning that they have acquired forward Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a top 10 protected 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick. Detroit will retain 50 percent of Bertuzzi’s salary.

Moments later the Bruins placed winger Taylor Hall on long term IR and winger Nick Foligno on IR. Speaking to reporters Thursday Don Sweeney said there’s “No timeline” for Hall or Foligno to return to the lineup and that surgery hasn’t been ruled out for either of them. Sweeney hinted that both may be out until the playoffs at minimum.

Hall was sent home from Edmonton on Monday for what was believed at the time to be a minor injury. With Hall being placed on long term IR he can return for the Playoffs with no cap ramifications. Folingo was injured late in Tuesday night’s win over Calgary.

Nick Foligno was very slow to the bench after this collision: pic.twitter.com/13b8qkTOB2 — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) March 1, 2023

Ad for Bertuzzi, his acquisition comes a week after the Bruins added defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway

Bertuzzi is a scrappy two way top-six forward in the Brad Marchand mold. He is a pending free agent this offseason,. He has struggled through injuries this season but the 31 year old scored 30 goals in 68 games last season, and 2o plus the two years prior.

Bertuzzi looks to slot in on the Bruins third line alongside Charlie Coyle with Trent Frederic or Jakub Lauko possibly filling the other wing position while Hall and Foligno remain on the shelf. The Bruins other 3 lines will likely remain unchanged.

Hall has appeared in 58 games with Boston this season, recording 16 goals and 20 assists for 36 points. The 35 year old Foligno has appeared in 60 games posting 10 goals and 16 assists for 26 points.